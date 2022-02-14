UrduPoint.com

UAE Announces 1,191 New COVID-19 Cases, 2,713 Recoveries, 2 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2022 | 03:30 PM

UAE announces 1,191 new COVID-19 cases, 2,713 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2022) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 389,858 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 1,191 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 869,428.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are stable, and receive the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced two deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,287.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery. It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 2,713 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total recoveries to 803,597.

Related Topics

UAE All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PSL 2022: What is today’s schedule

PSL 2022: What is today’s schedule

6 minutes ago
 Iranian delegation led by Interior Minister Dr Vah ..

Iranian delegation led by Interior Minister Dr Vahidi arrives in Islamabad

31 minutes ago
 Germany to end most Covid curbs in March: draft go ..

Germany to end most Covid curbs in March: draft govt plan

1 minute ago
 2 persons killed in an attack: Jaccababad police

2 persons killed in an attack: Jaccababad police

1 minute ago
 Thousands protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Aus ..

Thousands protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Australian capital

1 minute ago
 Lifting of COVID-19 Restrictions in Germany Planne ..

Lifting of COVID-19 Restrictions in Germany Planned Until March 20 - Reports

1 minute ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>