UAE Announces 1,226 New COVID-19 Cases, 668 Recoveries, 5 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

Sumaira FH 26 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 03:30 PM

UAE announces 1,226 new COVID-19 cases, 668 recoveries, 5 deaths in last 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced that it conducted 124,494 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 1,226 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 147,961.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and are receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced 5 deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 528.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery, calling on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

MoHAP also noted an additional 668 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 141,883.

