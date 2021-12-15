UrduPoint.com

UAE Announces 148 New COVID-19 Cases, 92 Recoveries, No Deaths In Last 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 03:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 340,100 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 148 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 743,152.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with the death toll remaining unchanged at 2,151.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 92 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 738,141.

