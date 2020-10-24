UAE announces 1,491 new COVID-19 cases, 1,826 recoveries, no deaths in last 24 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHaP, announced that it conducted 124,404 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry highlighted its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHaP announced 1,491 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 123,764.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and are receiving the necessary care.

MoHaP also noted an additional 1,826 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 116,894.

The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours.