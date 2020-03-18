UAE announces 15 new cases of COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHaP, announced 15 new cases of COVID-19, on Tuesday, bringing to 113 the total infection tally in the UAE.

"The new cases have been detected through the Ministry's early monitoring and reporting system and after examining those who had been in close contact with already confirmed cases in addition to individuals coming from abroad who had been all under quarantine," said MoHaP in a statement.

"The newly confirmed cases are all in a stable condition and receiving all required healthcare services. They belong to different nationalities, including one individual each from Kyrgyzstan, Serbia, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, Germany, USA, Greece, Russia, Ukraine, and Bangladesh, in addition to two persons each from Britain and Spain," added the ministry.

"All those in close contact with the confirmed cases are being screened to avert spreading of the disease and ensure public safety. Full coordination channels are maintained with all health and other concerned authorities in the country through a very effective epidemiological monitoring mechanism," said the statement.

"All necessary precautions are being taken to ensure highly efficient preventive measures, including check-ups and observation of people in contact with the patients in line with the guidelines and standards of the World Health Organisation."

The Ministry advised the public to adhere to preventative health and personal hygiene protocols to prevent the spread of the disease and to read the awareness instructions, available on its website and the official websites of health authorities in the UAE and refrain from spreading rumours.

"The public is also advised to adopt protective health behaviour to avoid infectious diseases, including washing their hands with soap and clean water, and covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing to stop the spread of germs and viruses," the statement added.

It also advised individuals suffering from respiratory symptoms to avoid crowded and public places to prevent transmission of the disease and protect lives.