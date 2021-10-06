UrduPoint.com

UAE Announces 156 New COVID-19 Cases, 216 Recoveries, 3 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 03:15 PM

UAE announces 156 new COVID-19 cases, 216 recoveries, 3 deaths in last 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 298,908 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 156 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 737,229.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced three deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,107.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery. It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 216 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 730,309.

Related Topics

UAE All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Oman Cricket board Chairman says they were so clos ..

Oman Cricket board Chairman says they were so close to being virtually wiped out ..

6 minutes ago
 Ramiz Raja vows to make PCB financially strong and ..

Ramiz Raja vows to make PCB financially strong and independent

21 minutes ago
 Parents of Zahir Jaffer approaches SC for bail in ..

Parents of Zahir Jaffer approaches SC for bail in Noor Mukaddam Case

46 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

51 minutes ago
 Debt to GDP ratio declines to 83.5pc: Finance Mini ..

Debt to GDP ratio declines to 83.5pc: Finance Ministry

51 minutes ago
 Seven killed in new rebel attack in C.Africa: offi ..

Seven killed in new rebel attack in C.Africa: official

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.