UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Announces 1,712 New COVID-19 Cases, 1,681 Recoveries, 4 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 07:45 PM

UAE announces 1,712 new COVID-19 cases, 1,681 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 hours

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st May, 2021) ABU DHABI, 1st May 2021 (WAM) - The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced that it conducted 202,881 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 1,712 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 521,948.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced 4 deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 1,591.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery. It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 1,681 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 502,460.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi May Family All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cricket: Zimbabwe v Pakistan Ist Test scoreboard

39 minutes ago

Govt. introducing revolutionary steps to improve l ..

39 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy keel laying ceremonies of Type-054 A ..

39 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Saturday 1 May 2021

39 minutes ago

Three plazas sealed over violation of corona SOPs ..

3 hours ago

IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police visits Police Trainin ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.