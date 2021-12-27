UrduPoint.com

UAE Announces 1,732 New COVID-19 Cases, 608 Recoveries, 1 Death In Last 24 Hours

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 03:15 PM

UAE announces 1,732 new COVID-19 cases, 608 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 325,097 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 1,732 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 753,065.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced one death due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,159.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery. It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 608 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 741,933.

Related Topics

UAE Family All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

87 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons, during ..

87 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons, during ongoing crackdown

14 minutes ago
 Mother, child suffers burn injuries as fire erupt ..

Mother, child suffers burn injuries as fire erupt in Swabi house

14 minutes ago
 Citizens urged to get vaccinated against Corona to ..

Citizens urged to get vaccinated against Corona to defeat disease

14 minutes ago
 Rublev's Aussie Open prep disrupted by positive te ..

Rublev's Aussie Open prep disrupted by positive test for Covid

14 minutes ago
 AJK Bar Council announces complete boycott of cour ..

AJK Bar Council announces complete boycott of courts from January 03

14 minutes ago
 Kremlin on Omicron: No Decisions Possible Over Lac ..

Kremlin on Omicron: No Decisions Possible Over Lack of Data

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.