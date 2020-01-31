UrduPoint.com
UAE Announces $200 Million Financial Aid To Pakistani PM’s Youth Programme

Umer Jamshaid 23 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 02:45 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2020) The UAE government has announced the provision of $200 million in financial assistance to the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan programme for youth development, Pakistan's private news channel, ARY News, reported on Thursday.

The youth development programme initiated by Prime Minister Imran Khan is receiving recognition on the international level as the UAE government offered assistance to Pakistan.

Hamad Obaid Alzaabi, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, made the announcement while meeting the PM’s Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar yesterday.

The financial assistance had been promised by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, during his recent visit to Pakistan.

The ambassador said that Pakistani youth are talented and capable, and the UAE will cooperate with Islamabad on the development of the next generation of youth. He said practical steps will be initiated soon in this respect.

He also announced the start of a youth exchange programme between the UAE and Pakistan. It has been decided that a delegation of Pakistani youth will be sent to the UAE, where they will be trained in entrepreneurship and artificial intelligence.

Moreover, the UAE government also offered Pakistani youth the opportunity to participate in Expo 2020 Dubai.

It has been decided that special pavilions will be allocated to Pakistani youth at Expo 2020 Dubai. The ambassador praised the Federal government’s practical steps to serve youth, noting that the UAE will offer opportunities to skilled youth in the future.

Usman Dar welcomed the financial assistance of the UAE in the Kamyab Jawan programme. He said that PM Imran Khan maintains a vision to uplift the young generation, adding that a significant investment is being made in youth for the first time in the history of Pakistan. Youth will play a vital role in the national economy, he said.

