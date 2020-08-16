UAE announces 210 new COVID-19 cases,123 recoveries in 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced Sunday that it conducted 65,186 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 210 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 64,312.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals, from various nationalities, are in a stable condition and are receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced three deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 364.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished current COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery, calling on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and social distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

MoHAP also noted an additional 123 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 57,694.