UAE Announces 2,188 New COVID-19 Cases, 2,150 Recoveries, 5 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 03:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jun, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 246,510 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 2,188 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 581,197.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced 5 deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 1,696.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery. It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 2,150 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 560,734.

