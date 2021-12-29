UrduPoint.com

UAE Announces 2,234 New COVID-19 Cases, 775 Recoveries, And No Deaths In The Last 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 19 minutes ago Published December 29, 2021 | 03:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 448,050 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 2,234 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 757,145.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with the total number of deaths in the country remaining at 2,160.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 775 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 743,340.

