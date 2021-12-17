UrduPoint.com

UAE Announces 234 New COVID-19 Cases, 127 Recoveries, And No Deaths In The Last 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 03:15 PM

UAE announces 234 new COVID-19 cases, 127 recoveries, and no deaths in the last 24 hours

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2021) ABU DHABI, 17th December 2021 (WAM) - The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced that it conducted 332,243 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 234 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 743,586.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary treatment.

The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,151.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 127 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 738,387.

