UrduPoint.com

UAE Announces 256 New COVID-19 Cases, 331 Recoveries, No Deaths In The Last 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 03:15 PM

UAE announces 256 new COVID-19 cases, 331 recoveries, no deaths in the last 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 305,131 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 256 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 736,524.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving the death toll in the country at 2,100.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 331 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 729,242.

Related Topics

UAE From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gujar Khan Police arrest accused for burning Pak c ..

Gujar Khan Police arrest accused for burning Pak currency notes

10 minutes ago
 TEVTA arranges workshop for newly inducted VC, JP ..

TEVTA arranges workshop for newly inducted VC, JP Officers

10 minutes ago
 ASI martyred, drug peddler killed

ASI martyred, drug peddler killed

11 minutes ago
 EPA visits 635 sites, 7 sealed in anti-dengue driv ..

EPA visits 635 sites, 7 sealed in anti-dengue drive

12 minutes ago
 ICCI calls for resolving issues of marble sector t ..

ICCI calls for resolving issues of marble sector to promote exports

12 minutes ago
 S. Korea reports 2,248 more COVID-19 cases

S. Korea reports 2,248 more COVID-19 cases

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.