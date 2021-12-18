UrduPoint.com

UAE Announces 266 New COVID-19 Cases, 118 Recoveries, And No Deaths In Last 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 04:00 PM

UAE announces 266 new COVID-19 cases, 118 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 235,367 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 266 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 743,852.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with the death toll remaining unchanged at 2,151.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 118 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 738,505

