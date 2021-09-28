UrduPoint.com

UAE Announces 277 New COVID-19 Cases, 329 Recoveries, No Deaths In Last 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 03:15 PM

UAE announces 277 new COVID-19 cases, 329 recoveries, no deaths in last 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 330,693 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 277 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 735,457.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, and the death toll remained unchanged at 2,094.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 329 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 727,845.

Related Topics

UAE From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kiev's Sharp Reaction to Russia-Hungary Gas Contra ..

Kiev's Sharp Reaction to Russia-Hungary Gas Contract Requires No Retaliation - K ..

11 minutes ago
 Kremlin Believes There Is Risk of Failing to Hold ..

Kremlin Believes There Is Risk of Failing to Hold Normandy Four Summit Under Mer ..

11 minutes ago
 FM urges Int’l community to engage with new real ..

FM urges Int’l community to engage with new reality in Afghanistan

31 minutes ago
 Kohat police foil drug smuggling bid

Kohat police foil drug smuggling bid

34 minutes ago
 UAE government, World Economic Forum to organise & ..

UAE government, World Economic Forum to organise &#039;Great Narrative&#039; mee ..

45 minutes ago
 Etihad Credit Insurance&#039;s strategy aligns wit ..

Etihad Credit Insurance&#039;s strategy aligns with UAE&#039;s economy vision fo ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.