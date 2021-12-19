UrduPoint.com

UAE Announces 285 New COVID-19 Cases, 131 Recoveries, No Deaths In Last 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 05:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 310,797 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 285 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 744,137.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with the total number of deaths in the country remaining at 2,151.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 131 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 738,636.

More Stories From Middle East

