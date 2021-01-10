UrduPoint.com
UAE Announces 2,876 New COVID-19 Cases, 2,454 Recoveries, And 6 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 03:15 PM

UAE announces 2,876 new COVID-19 cases, 2,454 recoveries, and 6 deaths in last 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 171,951 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 2,876 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 230,578. According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced 6 deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 708.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery. It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 2,454 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 206,114 carry out the necessary treatment.

