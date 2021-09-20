UrduPoint.com

UAE Announces 313 New COVID-19 Cases, 409 Recoveries, 2 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 03:15 PM

UAE announces 313 new COVID-19 cases, 409 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 277,935 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 313 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 733,003.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced two deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,077.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery. It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 409 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 724,855.

Related Topics

UAE All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President Khalifa receives cable of thanks from Ir ..

President Khalifa receives cable of thanks from Iranian President

10 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan praised for 'putting humanity before ..

PM Imran Khan praised for 'putting humanity before politics'

3 seconds ago
 Kremlin Says Perm Attack Should Be Assessed by Law ..

Kremlin Says Perm Attack Should Be Assessed by Law Enforcement Agencies

5 seconds ago
 United Russia Confirmed Leadership - Kremlin After ..

United Russia Confirmed Leadership - Kremlin After Parliamentary Vote

6 seconds ago
 Putin, Erdogan to Discuss Bilateral Relations Duri ..

Putin, Erdogan to Discuss Bilateral Relations During Turkish Leader's Visit - Kr ..

8 seconds ago
 Putin Will Not Participate in US-Hosted Global Sum ..

Putin Will Not Participate in US-Hosted Global Summit on COVID-19 - Kremlin

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.