UrduPoint.com

UAE Announces 48 New COVID-19 Cases, 70 Recoveries, 1 Death In Last 24 Hours

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 03:15 PM

UAE announces 48 new COVID-19 cases, 70 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that it conducted 307,646 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 48 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 742,376.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced one death due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,149.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery. It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 70 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 737,400.

Related Topics

UAE Family All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE’s Embassy opens in Moroni, Comoros

UAE’s Embassy opens in Moroni, Comoros

11 minutes ago
 Putin, Biden to Hold Conversation Via Secure Line ..

Putin, Biden to Hold Conversation Via Secure Line - Kremlin

11 minutes ago
 Russia, India Agree on Concrete Plans in Energy Sp ..

Russia, India Agree on Concrete Plans in Energy Sphere - Lavrov

11 minutes ago
 Putin, Biden to Discuss Bilateral Ties, Implementa ..

Putin, Biden to Discuss Bilateral Ties, Implementation of Geneva Summit Results ..

11 minutes ago
 Protest against installation of 'smart electric me ..

Protest against installation of 'smart electric meters' in Shopian

11 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary General Receives Credentials of Egyp ..

OIC Secretary General Receives Credentials of Egypt’s Permanent Representative

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.