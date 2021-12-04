UrduPoint.com

UAE Announces 51 New COVID-19 Cases, 69 Recoveries, And No Deaths In The Last 24 Hours

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 03:15 PM

UAE announces 51 new COVID-19 cases, 69 recoveries, and no deaths in the last 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Dec, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 185,406 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 51 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 742,278.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with the death toll remained unchanged at 2,148.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 69 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 737,255.

Related Topics

UAE From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan looks forward to a strategic partnership ..

Pakistan looks forward to a strategic partnership with Thailand

1 minute ago
 PM directs to shift major industrial units out of ..

PM directs to shift major industrial units out of cities

11 minutes ago
 China's logistics activity picks up in November

China's logistics activity picks up in November

13 minutes ago
 Integrated Tribal District Sports Festival to be c ..

Integrated Tribal District Sports Festival to be commenced from Dec 7

13 minutes ago
 AJK ministers blame opposition for lack of quorum ..

AJK ministers blame opposition for lack of quorum in Assembly

13 minutes ago
 Washington Post Alleges Russia Set to Invade Ukrai ..

Washington Post Alleges Russia Set to Invade Ukraine Early 2022

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.