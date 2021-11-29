UrduPoint.com

UAE Announces 58 New COVID-19 Cases, 84 Recoveries, And No Death In Last 24 Hours

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 03:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 213,168 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 58 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 741,976.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related death has been recorded in the past 24 hours, with the death toll remained unchanged at 2,146.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 84 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 736,862.

