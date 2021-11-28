UrduPoint.com

UAE Announces 60 New COVID-19 Cases, 79 Recoveries, 1 Death In Last 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 03:15 PM

UAE announces 60 new COVID-19 cases, 79 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 284,985 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 60 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 741,918.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced one deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,146.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery. It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 79 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 736,778.

Related Topics

UAE Sunday Family All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&#039;National Programme for Coders&#039;, &#039;S ..

&#039;National Programme for Coders&#039;, &#039;Snap&#039; to empower Emirati s ..

1 minute ago
 UAE, China sign Memorandum of Mutual Recognition o ..

UAE, China sign Memorandum of Mutual Recognition of Economic Operator

46 minutes ago
 Australia announces two cases of Omicron COVID-19 ..

Australia announces two cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant

46 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlist for ‘ ..

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlist for ‘Translation’ category

1 hour ago
 UAE stresses importance of concerted international ..

UAE stresses importance of concerted international efforts to combat human traff ..

2 hours ago
 Germany confirms first two cases of Omicron covid ..

Germany confirms first two cases of Omicron covid strain

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.