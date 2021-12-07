UrduPoint.com

UAE Announces 62 New COVID-19 Cases, 81 Recoveries, And No Deaths In Last 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 05:30 PM

UAE announces 62 new COVID-19 cases, 81 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 387,672 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 62 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 742,438.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with the total number of deaths in the country remaining at 2,149.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 81 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 737,481.

Related Topics

UAE From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cns Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Message On ..

Cns Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Message On The Occasion Of Maritime Secur ..

20 seconds ago
 Nobody will be spared perpetrating violence under ..

Nobody will be spared perpetrating violence under the garb of religion: PM

28 minutes ago
 Video of Katrina Kaif, Vickey Kaushal’s wedding ..

Video of Katrina Kaif, Vickey Kaushal’s wedding venue goes viral

34 minutes ago
 Russia, US Make Progress on Bilateral Issues in Re ..

Russia, US Make Progress on Bilateral Issues in Recent Days - US Embassy

29 minutes ago
 SEC discusses movement of goods and transportation ..

SEC discusses movement of goods and transportation process

52 minutes ago
 Mid-career management course participants visit Al ..

Mid-career management course participants visit Alhamra

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.