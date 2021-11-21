UrduPoint.com

UAE Announces 63 New COVID-19 Cases, 82 Recoveries, And No Deaths In The Last 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 03:15 PM

UAE announces 63 new COVID-19 cases, 82 recoveries, and no deaths in the last 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 293,964 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 63 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 741,433.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related death has been recorded in the past 24 hours, with the death toll remained unchanged at 2,144.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 82 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 736,163.

Related Topics

UAE From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SCCI organises Sharjah-Malaysia Business Forum

SCCI organises Sharjah-Malaysia Business Forum

1 hour ago
 SEF 2021 to host 10 sessions led by some of most s ..

SEF 2021 to host 10 sessions led by some of most sought-after names

3 hours ago
 SEF returns Monday with 27 ‘conversations of cha ..

SEF returns Monday with 27 ‘conversations of change’ from 55 eminent speaker ..

3 hours ago

UAE Falcons Federation announces Expo 2020 Dubai’s sponsorship of its falconry ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2021

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st November 2021

7 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.