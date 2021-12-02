UrduPoint.com

UAE Announces 64 New COVID-19 Cases, 83 Recoveries, And No Deaths In The Last 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 03:15 PM

UAE announces 64 new COVID-19 cases, 83 recoveries, and no deaths in the last 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Dec, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 248,038 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 64 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 742,173.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related death has been recorded in the past 24 hours, with the death toll remained unchanged at 2,148.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 83 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 737,107.

Related Topics

UAE From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UVAS holds seminar on ‘Discussing Contemporary I ..

UVAS holds seminar on ‘Discussing Contemporary Issues related to Youth’

6 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure inaugurates ..

7 minutes ago
 Turkey confirms 22,556 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey confirms 22,556 daily COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 U.S. agricultural futures rise

U.S. agricultural futures rise

1 minute ago
 Sewerage line worth Rs. 100 million being laid: Mi ..

Sewerage line worth Rs. 100 million being laid: Minister Dr. Akhtar Malik

2 minutes ago
 U.S. stocks drop amid concerns over Omicron

U.S. stocks drop amid concerns over Omicron

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.