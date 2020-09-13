UrduPoint.com
UAE announces 640 new COVID-19 cases, 468 recoveries, no deaths in last 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHaP, announced on Sunday that it conducted 84,642 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry highlighted its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHaP announced 640 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 79,489.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and are receiving the necessary care.

MoHaP also noted an additional 468 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 69,451.

The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

