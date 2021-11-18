UrduPoint.com

UAE Announces 66 New COVID-19 Cases, 83 Recoveries, And No Death In Last 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 03:15 PM

UAE announces 66 new COVID-19 cases, 83 recoveries, and no death in last 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 291,977 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 66 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 741,214.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related death has been recorded in the past 24 hours, with the death toll remained unchanged at 2,144.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 83 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 735,899.

