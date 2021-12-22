UrduPoint.com

UAE Announces 665 New COVID-19 Cases, 294 Recoveries, And No Deaths In Last 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 03:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 398,972 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 665 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 745,555.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with the total number of deaths in the country remaining at 2,154.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 294 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 739,277.

