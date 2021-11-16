UrduPoint.com

UAE Announces 68 New COVID-19 Cases, 85 Recoveries, And No Deaths In The Last 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 07:30 PM

UAE announces 68 new COVID-19 cases, 85 recoveries, and no deaths in the last 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 365,608 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 68 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 741,074.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary.

The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,144.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 85 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 735,723.

