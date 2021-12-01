UrduPoint.com

UAE Announces 68 New COVID-19 Cases, 85 Recoveries, 1 Death In Last 24 Hours

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2021) ABU DHABI, 1st December 2021 (WAM) - The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced that it conducted 281,355 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 68 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 742,109.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced 1 deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,148.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery. It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 85 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 737,024.

