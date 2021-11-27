UrduPoint.com

UAE Announces 68 New COVID-19 Cases, 98 Recoveries, And No Deaths In The Last 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 03:15 PM

UAE announces 68 new COVID-19 cases, 98 recoveries, and no deaths in the last 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Nov, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 294,480 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 68 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 741,858.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,145.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 98 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 736,699.

Related Topics

UAE From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan outclass Egypt in World Jr Hockey Cup

Pakistan outclass Egypt in World Jr Hockey Cup

58 minutes ago
 Two People Injured in Fire at Explosives Plant in ..

Two People Injured in Fire at Explosives Plant in Western Russia - Local Authori ..

58 minutes ago
 Russia's SVR Chief Says US Seeks to Reignite Donba ..

Russia's SVR Chief Says US Seeks to Reignite Donbas War With Invasion Allegation ..

58 minutes ago
 Pakistan 79-0 in reply to Bangladesh's 330 all out ..

Pakistan 79-0 in reply to Bangladesh's 330 all out

58 minutes ago
 Taliban, Qatar Discuss Humanitarian Assistance for ..

Taliban, Qatar Discuss Humanitarian Assistance for Afghanistan - Foreign Ministr ..

1 hour ago
 Empowered, self-dependent women can contribute to ..

Empowered, self-dependent women can contribute to national development: Samina A ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.