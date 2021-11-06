UrduPoint.com

UAE Announces 73 New COVID-19 Cases, 101 Recoveries, 1 Death In Last 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 04:15 PM

UAE announces 73 new COVID-19 cases, 101 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 281,138 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 73 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 740,362.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced 1 death due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,139.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery. It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 101 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 734,796.

Related Topics

UAE Family All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Man held for mocking Namaz

Man held for mocking Namaz

2 minutes ago
 Ethiopia PM urges 'sacrifices' to save country

Ethiopia PM urges 'sacrifices' to save country

2 minutes ago
 Several wounded in knife attack on German train: p ..

Several wounded in knife attack on German train: police

2 minutes ago
 Spencer Nolan, Managing Director Nielsen MENAPI & ..

Spencer Nolan, Managing Director Nielsen MENAPI & UK congratulates Peshawar Zalm ..

25 minutes ago
 vivo Y21 is Launching Soon in Pakistan with Superb ..

Vivo Y21 is Launching Soon in Pakistan with Superb Performance & Unmatched Style

30 minutes ago
 Fans return for classic Cairo football rivalry

Fans return for classic Cairo football rivalry

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.