UrduPoint.com

UAE Announces 74 New COVID-19 Cases, 93 Recoveries, And No Death In Last 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 03:15 PM

UAE announces 74 new COVID-19 cases, 93 recoveries, and no death in last 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 337,742 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 74 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 741,148.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with the death toll remained unchanged at 2,144.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 93 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 735,816.

Related Topics

UAE From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan strongly condemns the restrictions by BJP ..

Pakistan strongly condemns the restrictions by BJP's Haryana govt

1 minute ago
 Shehbaz Sharif rejects EVMs during his address at ..

Shehbaz Sharif rejects EVMs during his address at National Assembly

15 minutes ago
 China's 5G network to cover most villages by 2025

China's 5G network to cover most villages by 2025

2 minutes ago
 Yellen urges U.S. Congress to raise debt limit by ..

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to raise debt limit by Dec. 15 to avoid potential def ..

2 minutes ago
 Belarusian Presidential Aide Says No Migrant Will ..

Belarusian Presidential Aide Says No Migrant Will Be Deported Against Will

2 minutes ago
 Deals worth over 1 bln USD inked during China-LAC ..

Deals worth over 1 bln USD inked during China-LAC business summit

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.