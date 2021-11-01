UrduPoint.com

UAE Announces 78 New COVID-19 Cases, 110 Recoveries, And No Deaths In Last 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 03:15 PM

UAE announces 78 new COVID-19 cases, 110 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 272,261 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 78 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 739,983.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with the death toll remained unchanged at 2,136.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 110 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 734,242.

Related Topics

UAE From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

LHC acquits Czech Model in heroin smuggling case

LHC acquits Czech Model in heroin smuggling case

12 minutes ago
 US Consulted With NATO Allies on Ukraine This Week ..

US Consulted With NATO Allies on Ukraine This Weekend - Sullivan

12 minutes ago
 West Putting Pressure on Afghanistan's Neighbors t ..

West Putting Pressure on Afghanistan's Neighbors to Accept Refugees - Lavrov

12 minutes ago
 American Airlines Cancels Almost 2,000 Flights Ove ..

American Airlines Cancels Almost 2,000 Flights Over Weekend - Reports

21 minutes ago
 New Zealand Electric Plane Completes Longest Fligh ..

New Zealand Electric Plane Completes Longest Flight Ever Over Water - Reports

22 minutes ago
 Three held, liquor seized in sargodha

Three held, liquor seized in sargodha

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.