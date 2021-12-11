UrduPoint.com

UAE Announces 78 New COVID-19 Cases, 72 Recoveries, And No Deaths In The Last 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 03:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 242,454 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 78 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 742,719.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,151.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 72 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 737,821.

