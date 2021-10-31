UrduPoint.com

UAE Announces 81 New COVID-19 Cases, 118 Recoveries, And No Deaths In The Last 24 Hours

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 03:45 PM

UAE announces 81 new COVID-19 cases, 118 recoveries, and no deaths in the last 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 287,876 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 81 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 739,905.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with the death toll remained unchanged at 2,136.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 118 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 734,132.

Related Topics

UAE From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi launches &#039;Art Hub exhibition&#0 ..

DCT Abu Dhabi launches &#039;Art Hub exhibition&#039; at Khalifa Park Library

5 minutes ago
 Fatima bin Mubarak honours former UN Women Executi ..

Fatima bin Mubarak honours former UN Women Executive Director

20 minutes ago
 King and Queen of Netherland to celebrate their co ..

King and Queen of Netherland to celebrate their country’ national day at Expo ..

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 27 Afghanistan Vs. Namibi ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 27 Afghanistan Vs. Namibia, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Foreign Minister, Lesotho&#039;s counterpart r ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Lesotho&#039;s counterpart review cooperation

4 hours ago
 UAE Press: COP26, the future starts now

UAE Press: COP26, the future starts now

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.