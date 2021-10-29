UrduPoint.com

UAE Announces 82 New COVID-19 Cases, 121 Recoveries, 1 Death In Last 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 04:00 PM

UAE announces 82 new COVID-19 cases, 121 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 297,148 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 82 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 739,736.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced 1 death due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,136.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery. It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 121 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 733,903

Related Topics

UAE Family All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Beijing reacts to India's deployment of weapons on ..

Beijing reacts to India's deployment of weapons on China-India border

2 minutes ago
 Belarus Orders Closure of US Embassy's Public Dipl ..

Belarus Orders Closure of US Embassy's Public Diplomacy, USAID Offices in Minsk ..

2 minutes ago
 Shakhbout bin Nahyan meets President of Togo

Shakhbout bin Nahyan meets President of Togo

16 minutes ago
 2.1 kms long Karakar Tunnel for Buner Expressway a ..

2.1 kms long Karakar Tunnel for Buner Expressway approved

7 minutes ago
 1.187 Kgs cocaine recovered at BKIA

1.187 Kgs cocaine recovered at BKIA

7 minutes ago
 Parents urged to vaccinate children in upcoming ca ..

Parents urged to vaccinate children in upcoming campaign against measles, rubell ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.