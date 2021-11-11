UrduPoint.com

UAE Announces 82 New COVID-19 Cases, 97 Recoveries, And No Deaths In Last 24 Hours

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 03:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 246,170 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 82 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 740,729.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with the death toll remained unchanged at 2,142.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 97 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 735,270.

