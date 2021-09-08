UrduPoint.com

UAE Announces 833 New COVID-19 Cases, 1,127 Recoveries, 3 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 03:15 PM

UAE announces 833 new COVID-19 cases, 1,127 recoveries, 3 deaths in last 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 282,015 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 833 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 726,025.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced three deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,053.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery. It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 1,127 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 716,231.

Related Topics

UAE All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China is ready to maintain communication with Tali ..

China is ready to maintain communication with Taliban

11 minutes ago
 Two soldiers embrace martyrdom as IED explodes in ..

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom as IED explodes in Dosalli, NW

54 seconds ago
 Secretary Community Development South Punjab for s ..

Secretary Community Development South Punjab for self-reliance of BWMC

55 seconds ago
 Munda dam to irrigate 16,737 acre of land

Munda dam to irrigate 16,737 acre of land

57 seconds ago
 Potential Threats Emanating From Afghanistan Inclu ..

Potential Threats Emanating From Afghanistan Include Terrorism, Drug Trafficking ..

1 minute ago
 Russia's Minister of Emergencies Died Tragically i ..

Russia's Minister of Emergencies Died Tragically in Line of Duty - Ministry

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.