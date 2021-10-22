UrduPoint.com

UAE Announces 88 New COVID-19 Cases, 135 Recoveries, 2 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 05:00 PM

UAE announces 88 new COVID-19 cases, 135 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2021) ABU DHABI, 22nd October 2021 (WAM) - The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced that it conducted 279,134 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 88 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 739,106.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced 2 deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,128.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery. It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 135 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 733,008.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi October Family All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021: Ireland set the target of 126 ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Ireland set the target of 126 for Namibia

4 minutes ago
 Tashkent Not Concerned Over Taliban Ideology Expor ..

Tashkent Not Concerned Over Taliban Ideology Export, Believes It Can Evolve

3 minutes ago
 EU Industry Warns May Run Out of Magnesium Stocks ..

EU Industry Warns May Run Out of Magnesium Stocks by End of November

3 minutes ago
 Tashkent Says No Need to Deploy US Troops in Uzbek ..

Tashkent Says No Need to Deploy US Troops in Uzbekistan

3 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan Sees No Need to Return to CSTO - Foreig ..

Uzbekistan Sees No Need to Return to CSTO - Foreign Ministry

3 minutes ago
 Foreign envoys to WTO laud China's contribution to ..

Foreign envoys to WTO laud China's contribution to multilateral trading system

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.