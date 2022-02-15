UrduPoint.com

UAE Announces 930 New COVID-19 Cases, 2,689 Recoveries, 1 Death In Last 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2022 | 03:30 PM

UAE announces 930 new COVID-19 cases, 2,689 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2022) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 370,617 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 930 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 870,358.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced 1 death due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,288.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery. It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 2,689 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 806,286.

Related Topics

UAE Family All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Public Prosecution explains penalties for fals ..

UAE Public Prosecution explains penalties for falsifying electronic document

1 minute ago
 PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators picks up Muhammad Irfa ..

PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators picks up Muhammad Irfan

6 minutes ago
 Kareena Kapoor extends birthday wishes to her fath ..

Kareena Kapoor extends birthday wishes to her father

20 minutes ago
 Coronavirus claims 17 more lives, 704 new cases re ..

Coronavirus claims 17 more lives, 704 new cases reported in Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Potohar festival concludes; hundreds of visitors p ..

Potohar festival concludes; hundreds of visitors participate

3 minutes ago
 Secretary urges for upradations educational infras ..

Secretary urges for upradations educational infrastructure in training centers

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>