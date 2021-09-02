UrduPoint.com

UAE Announces 975 New COVID-19 Cases, 1,511 Recoveries, And No Deaths In The Last 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 03:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 250,240 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 975 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 720,330.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, and the death toll remained unchanged at 2,043.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 1,511 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 708,155.

