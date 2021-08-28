UrduPoint.com

UAE Announces 998 New COVID-19 Cases, 1,559 Recoveries, 1 Death In Last 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 03:15 PM

UAE announces 998 new COVID-19 cases, 1,559 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 309,312 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 998 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 715,394.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced 1 death due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,036.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery. It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 1,559 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 700,548.

Related Topics

UAE Family All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China sees progress in building e-commerce demonst ..

China sees progress in building e-commerce demonstration bases: ministry

50 seconds ago
 Mongolians welcome new academic year amid resurgin ..

Mongolians welcome new academic year amid resurging pandemic

51 seconds ago
 Iran's Khamenei calls on Raisi to 'repair' trust i ..

Iran's Khamenei calls on Raisi to 'repair' trust in government

53 seconds ago
 Teenager Wounded by Israeli Soldiers Dies in Gaza ..

Teenager Wounded by Israeli Soldiers Dies in Gaza Strip

55 seconds ago
 Eight power pilferers booked in Sargodha

Eight power pilferers booked in Sargodha

58 seconds ago
 Philippines-UAE bilateral trade rose 32% for the f ..

Philippines-UAE bilateral trade rose 32% for the first 5 months of 2021 ahead of ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.