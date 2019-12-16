UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Announces AED55 Million To Support 400,000 Students In Sudan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 09:30 PM

UAE announces AED55 million to support 400,000 students in Sudan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2019) The UAE today announced AED55 million (US$15 million) for school supplies that will support 400,000 students in Sudan.

The monetary aid, provided by Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, ADFD, covers educational necessities, including classroom equipment.

ADFD, in cooperation with the Sudanese government, supervised the delivery of the first shipment of school supplies that covers the needs of 10,000 students.

Hamad Mohammed Humaid Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Sudan, and Lieutenant General Ahmed Abdoun Hammad, Wali (Governor) in Charge of Khartoum State, were present at the arrival of the first shipment in Sudan. All educational shipments are expected to arrive in Sudan by end-February 2020.

As announced in April 2019, the school supplies support package falls within the framework of the AED11 billion (US$3 billion) Saudi Arabia-UAE joint aid package aimed at supporting Sudan’s economic and financial stability.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ADFD, said, "The aid provided to Sudan stems from the guidance of the UAE leadership and its keenness to ensure the provision of educational, nutritional and medical requirements for the Sudanese people.

The UAE’s commitment to supporting Sudan testifies to the brotherly ties that unite the two countries."

He added, "At this stage, supporting the education sector in Sudan and enabling students to learn in modern classrooms equipped with essential school supplies, as well as providing food, medicine, and basic commodities for the Sudanese people are core priorities for the UAE and ADFD."

As part of the package, Saudi Arabia and the UAE deposited a financial allocation of US$500 million into the Central Bank of Sudan, CBOS, evenly split between the two countries, to strengthen the Bank’s financial position. The UAE and Saudi Arabia have also dispatched 540,000 tonnes of wheat worth US$150 million to enhance food security in Sudan over a three-month period.

The remainder of the aid package has been allocated to meet the urgent needs of the Sudanese population for medicine, petroleum derivatives, and seasonal agricultural supplies, as well as to support sustainable economic development in the country.

Related Topics

Governor Education UAE Abu Dhabi Saudi Bank Split Khartoum Saudi Arabia Sudan April 2019 2020 All From Government Wheat Billion Million

Recent Stories

US Imposes Sanctions on 2 South Sudan Ministers - ..

18 minutes ago

FIFA Sues Ex-Football Officials Platini, Blatter t ..

19 minutes ago

Homage paid to APS martyred in Ankara

19 minutes ago

CCP imposes Rs75 m fine on PFMA for fixing flour p ..

19 minutes ago

GB quota in Kotli University increased three times ..

19 minutes ago

Minister apprised of DFAT-UNFPA collaboration in m ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.