UAE announces candidacy for non-permanent UN Security Council seat

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2020) Today, the United Arab Emirates officially launched its campaign to secure an elected non-permanent seat of the United Nations Security Council for the term 2022-2023. The announcement was made during the UAE’s statement at the General Debate of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly delivered by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

"My country will follow the same steps and principles upon which it was founded to maintain international peace and security in cooperation with the members of the Council," said H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. "We recognise the significant responsibility associated with membership on the Security Council and the extensive challenges the Council faces, and we affirm that the UAE will work towards solving the important issues confronting states with resolve and determination. In doing so, we will be guided by our understanding of these crises, our experiences in the Arab region, and our close relationships with other states. My country will continue its call for involving regional organisations in finding permanent solutions for crises, and we count on your support to achieve these goals."

In June 2021, the UN General Assembly will elect five member states to serve as non-permanent members of the Security Council for the 2022-2023 term.

The Council has a total of ten non-permanent members who serve overlapping two-year terms.

The announcement today follows the UAE’s endorsement by the League of Arab States in 2012 and by the Asia-Pacific Group in June 2020. The UAE has been a member state of the United Nations since its founding in December 1971. The UAE had previously served on the Security Council in 1986-1987.

Under the theme "Stronger United," the UAE’s campaign for a non-permanent seat on the Security Council will focus on efforts to advance inclusion, spur innovation, build resilience and secure peace.

"Serving on the Security Council is a serious responsibility. On the Council, the UAE will be a constructive partner in helping to address the critical challenges of our time," said Lana Nusseibeh, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN. "As the Covid-19 pandemic has proven yet again, in today’s interconnected world, no member of the international community is safe unless every member is safe. The UAE stands ready to do its part by promoting gender equality, fostering tolerance, countering terrorism and extremism, building resiliency to climate change, prioritizing humanitarian relief, tackling global health crises, and harnessing the potential of innovation for peace. The UAE will work tirelessly to help the Security Council address these critical challenges in the years ahead."