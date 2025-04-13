UAE announces conclusion of initiative to register citizens’ unlicensed weapons

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2025) ABU DHABI, 13th April, 2025 (WAM) – The Weapons and Hazardous Substances Offices of the Supreme Council for National Security, in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior, announced the conclusion of the initiative to register citizens’ unlicensed weapons and firearms. The initiative, which was launched for a period of three months, aimed to provide an opportunity for citizens who own unlicensed weapons to adjust the status of their unlicenced weapons and ammunition in accordance with the law, by exempting them from legal accountability in the event of registration within the specified deadline.

launched under the slogan “Your Home is Safe, Registration is Assurance'', the initiative has received significant public engagement and widespread participation from citizens.

Mohamed Suhail Al Neyadi, Director-General of the Weapons and Hazardous Substances Office, emphasised that the initiative had achieved its intended goals — most notably enhancing community security, raising awareness of the dangers of possessing unlicensed firearms, and enabling citizens to regularise the status of unlicensed weapons and ammunition in a legal and safe manner. Participants also benefited from legal immunity and free registration during the initiative period.

Al Neyadi noted that the three-month initiative witnessed remarkable community interaction, reflecting the citizens’ awareness, their commitment to the law, and their contribution to reinforcing the country’s status as one of the safest nations in the world.

He further emphasised that the initiative offered many benefits to citizens who registered their unlicensed firearms. These included licensing and legal possession of the weapon after registration, deactivation of the firearm for heritage preservation and pride, or voluntary surrender of the weapon to licensing authorities.

For his part, Brigadier Abdulrahman Ali Al Mansouri, Acting Director of the Weapons and Explosives Directorate at the Ministry of Interior, highlighted that the fruitful cooperation between the Ministry and the Weapons and Hazardous Substances Offices played a key role in the success of the initiative. This was achieved by providing smart platforms, a toll-free call centre (800233), and continuous support to facilitate the process of registering firearms and the safe disposal of unlicensed ammunition.

The initiative’s social media account (@aldaraman.ae) was active for three consecutive months, offering detailed explanations, comprehensive information about the initiative and its conditions, and guidance on how to register unlicensed firearms using the Ministry of Interior’s smart channels (MOI UAE) and the website www.moi.gov.ae.