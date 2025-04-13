Open Menu

UAE Announces Conclusion Of Initiative To Register Citizens’ Unlicensed Weapons

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2025 | 03:45 PM

UAE announces conclusion of initiative to register citizens’ unlicensed weapons

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2025) ABU DHABI, 13th April, 2025 (WAM) – The Weapons and Hazardous Substances Offices of the Supreme Council for National Security, in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior, announced the conclusion of the initiative to register citizens’ unlicensed weapons and firearms. The initiative, which was launched for a period of three months, aimed to provide an opportunity for citizens who own unlicensed weapons to adjust the status of their unlicenced weapons and ammunition in accordance with the law, by exempting them from legal accountability in the event of registration within the specified deadline.

launched under the slogan “Your Home is Safe, Registration is Assurance'', the initiative has received significant public engagement and widespread participation from citizens.

Mohamed Suhail Al Neyadi, Director-General of the Weapons and Hazardous Substances Office, emphasised that the initiative had achieved its intended goals — most notably enhancing community security, raising awareness of the dangers of possessing unlicensed firearms, and enabling citizens to regularise the status of unlicensed weapons and ammunition in a legal and safe manner. Participants also benefited from legal immunity and free registration during the initiative period.

Al Neyadi noted that the three-month initiative witnessed remarkable community interaction, reflecting the citizens’ awareness, their commitment to the law, and their contribution to reinforcing the country’s status as one of the safest nations in the world.

He further emphasised that the initiative offered many benefits to citizens who registered their unlicensed firearms. These included licensing and legal possession of the weapon after registration, deactivation of the firearm for heritage preservation and pride, or voluntary surrender of the weapon to licensing authorities.

For his part, Brigadier Abdulrahman Ali Al Mansouri, Acting Director of the Weapons and Explosives Directorate at the Ministry of Interior, highlighted that the fruitful cooperation between the Ministry and the Weapons and Hazardous Substances Offices played a key role in the success of the initiative. This was achieved by providing smart platforms, a toll-free call centre (800233), and continuous support to facilitate the process of registering firearms and the safe disposal of unlicensed ammunition.

The initiative’s social media account (@aldaraman.ae) was active for three consecutive months, offering detailed explanations, comprehensive information about the initiative and its conditions, and guidance on how to register unlicensed firearms using the Ministry of Interior’s smart channels (MOI UAE) and the website www.moi.gov.ae.

Related Topics

World Social Media Immunity UAE Abu Dhabi April Event From Weapon

Recent Stories

Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with ..

Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter

2 hours ago
 Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory

Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory

2 hours ago
 UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspira ..

UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..

3 hours ago
 13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores lates ..

13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..

3 hours ago
 UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high ..

UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, say ..

UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..

4 hours ago
Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transitio ..

Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..

4 hours ago
 'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sa ..

'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship

4 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camp ..

UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fashe ..

4 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

5 hours ago
 Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking polit ..

Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..

5 hours ago
 Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team

Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East