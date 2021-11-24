UAE announces establishment of US$10 billion investment fund in Turkey

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2021) The UAE announced it will establish a US$10 billion investment fund in Turkey.

This announcement followed the talks held here today between His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey, which aimed to support the Turkish economy and boost the bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The new fund will focus on strategic investments, most notably in the logistics sectors, including energy, health and food.