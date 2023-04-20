UrduPoint.com

UAE Announces Friday As First Day Of Eid Al Fitr

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2023 | 10:30 PM

UAE announces Friday as first day of Eid Al Fitr

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2023) Friday, 21st April, 2023, corresponding to 1st Shawwal, will be the first day of Eid Al Fitr, the UAE Moon-sighting Committee announced in a statement issued after its meeting tonight.

Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice and Chairman of the Committee, said that the committee, after exhausting the sharia methods of sighting the crescent and making the necessary contacts with neighbouring countries, succeeded in sighting the Shawwal month crescent on Thursday evening, and therefore declares that Thursday, 20th April, is the last day of Ramadan 1444, and that Friday, 21st April, is the first day of Eid Al Fitr.

The minister and members of the committee extended warm congratulations on the glorious occasion to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and the Crown Princes.

They also congratulated the UAE people and Muslims across the world on the auspicious occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Rashid April Muslim Court Ramadan

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at Grand E ..

RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at Grand Eid Musalla in Khuzam

41 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler to perform Eid prayer at Al Badee Mu ..

Sharjah Ruler to perform Eid prayer at Al Badee Musallah

41 minutes ago
 Turkish Ruling Party Building Attacked in Cukurova ..

Turkish Ruling Party Building Attacked in Cukurova, No Injuries Reported - Party ..

22 minutes ago
 Russia, Cuba Military Cooperation Develops Success ..

Russia, Cuba Military Cooperation Develops Successfully - Lavrov

22 minutes ago
 US Positioning Troops Ahead of Possible Sudan Emba ..

US Positioning Troops Ahead of Possible Sudan Embassy Evacuation - Reports

22 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler to perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Za ..

Ajman Ruler to perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Zaher Palace mosque

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.