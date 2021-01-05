UrduPoint.com
UAE Announces Mandatory PCR Testing Every 14 Days For Government Employees

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 01:45 PM

UAE announces mandatory PCR testing every 14 days for government employees

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2021) The UAE government has announced that employees of all ministries and federal entities will be required to undergo mandatory COVID-19 PCR testing every 14 days starting January 17th, 2021.

In a circular issued on Tuesday, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources said the decision is part of the government's efforts to limit the spread of the virus, preserve the health of employees, and keep work environments safe.

The 14-day rule also apply to employees of outsourced and public services companies who are employed on a full-time basis. Employees from advisory and expert services companies that deal with government bodies on a one-off basis will need to present a negative PCR test of no more than 3 days old.

The circular also stipulated that all employees of ministries and federal entities are to get tested at their own expense, except for those who provide a medical report issued by official health authorities in the country exempting them from taking the vaccine due to an illness or a health condition, in which case, their employer should cover the costs of the nasal swab test every 14 days.

Those who have taken the COVID-19 vaccine are exempt from the new regulations, the circular added.

In its Circular No. 02 of 2021, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources reminded that the COVID-19 vaccine is available free of charge in all government health centres across all the country, as well as in a number of private hospitals.

The authority also requested all federal ministries and entities to encourage their employees to get inoculated, especially those with chronic diseases and senior citizens.

